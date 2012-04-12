FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq ups May crude prices to US, Asia, cuts Europe
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 4:35 PM / 5 years ago

Iraq ups May crude prices to US, Asia, cuts Europe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAGHDAD, April 12 (Reuters) - Iraq raised the price of Basra light crude to U.S. buyers for May by 10 cents to $1.90 per barrel below the Argus (ASCI) benchmark but cut prices to Europe, the State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO) said on Thursday.

SOMO said the price for Basra light crude for Asian buyers was raised to a premium of $1.35 to the average of Oman/Dubai quotes.

The May official selling price for Kirkuk crude for U.S. refiners was raised to a premium of 35 cents to the ASCI benchmark, compared to a premium of five cents to the benchmark the previous month.

The price of Basra crude for European buyers was set at a discount of $6.10 to the North Sea spot benchmark BFOE versus $4.15 below the benchmark the previous month.

Basra Light Crude April May U.S buyers (vs benchmark ASCI) -2.00 -1.90 European buyers (vs North Sea spot BFOE) -4.15 -6.10 Asian buyers (vs Oman/Dubai average) +1.15 +1.35 Kirkuk Crude U.S buyers (vs ASCI) +0.05 +0.35 European buyers (vs BFOE) -2.25 -3.50

