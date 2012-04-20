Output at Iraq's Rumaila at 1.316 mln bpd-SOC head

BASRA, Iraq, April 20 (Reuters) - Production from Iraq’s biggest oilfield Rumaila, worked by BP, is at 1.316 million barrels per day (bpd) and expected to increase by another 250,000 bpd in the second half of the year, the head of state-run South Oil Co. said on Friday.

Dhiya Jaffar also told reporters at a news conference that ouput from West Qurna One was at 406,000 bpd and expected to rise by 100,000 bpd in the next six months while production from Zubair oilfield, also in the south, was at 254,000 bpd and expected to increase by 100,000 bpd by the end of 2012.