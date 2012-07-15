FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Iraq says Premier Oil to join Bashneft in oil block
July 15, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Iraq says Premier Oil to join Bashneft in oil block

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of official in para 2)

BAGHDAD, July 15 (Reuters) - (Corrects name and title of official)

Britain’s Premier Oil PLC is teaming up with Russia’s Bashneft to develop Iraq’s oil block 12, an Iraqi oil official said on Sunday.

Last month Iraq awarded Bashneft rights to develop the field. Premier Oil has signalled it will also come on board, Abdul-Mahdy al-Ameedi, director of the oil ministry’s contracts and licensing directorate, told reporters.

Bashneft will hold 70 percent and Premier Oil 30 percent in the project, he said, adding that Iraq was also happy for more companies to get involved. (Reporting by Aseel Kami, Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Stephen Powell)

