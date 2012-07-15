FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Iraq says Premier Oil to join Bashneft in oil block
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
July 15, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Iraq says Premier Oil to join Bashneft in oil block

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAGHDAD, July 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s Premier Oil PLC is teaming up with Russia’s Bashneft to develop Iraq’s oil block 12, an Iraqi oil official said on Sunday.

Last month Iraq awarded Bashneft rights to develop the field. Bashneft has now chosen Premier Oil as a partner, Abdul-Mahdy al-Ameedi, head of the oil ministry’s contracts and licensing directorate, told reporters.

Bashneft will hold 70 percent and Premier Oil 30 percent in the project, he said.

“If another partner entered, we would not object and we would welcome this on the condition that the partner is one of the qualified companies,” he added.

OPEC member Iraq holds the world’s fourth largest oil reserves and is expected to be a major source of future oil supplies.

In May, a group comprising Premier Oil, Bashneft and Petro Vietnam initially rejected a government offer to develop the block in Iraq’s fourth energy bidding round.

Baghdad has signed a series of contracts with foreign oil companies that target total oil production capacity of 12 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2017, up from about 3 million bpd. Most analysts see 6 million to 7 million bpd as a more realistic goal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.