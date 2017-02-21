FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Abadi says Iraq needs $60/barrel oil price to plug budget deficit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 21, 2017 / 4:59 PM / 6 months ago

Abadi says Iraq needs $60/barrel oil price to plug budget deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Iraq needs oil prices to reach $60 per barrel to plug its public deficit gap, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi told a news conference in Baghdad on Tuesday.

The Iraqi government, which relies almost exclusively on its oil production for income, has struggled to pay its bills since crude prices dropped in 2014, the same year that Islamic State militants seized part of the country's territory.

Brent crude was trading at about $57 per barrel on Tuesday.

Iraq is OPEC's second largest producer, after Saudi Arabia. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.