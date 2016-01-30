FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq will cooperate with any production-cutting decisions -oil minister
January 30, 2016

Iraq will cooperate with any production-cutting decisions -oil minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Iraq’s oil minister said on Saturday his country was ready to accept a decision by OPEC and non-OPEC members to cut crude production.

“Iraq will agree and cooperate if producers really want to cooperate to cut,” Adel Abdul Mahdi told reporters in Baghdad.

He said that Iraq’s southern oil exports through Jan. 24 averaged 3.324 million barrels per day (bpd), with production at about 3.7 million bpd. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
