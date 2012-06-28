FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq awards Russia's Bashneft oil block 12 - official
June 28, 2012 / 2:51 PM / in 5 years

Iraq awards Russia's Bashneft oil block 12 - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Iraq has awarded Russia’s Bashneft rights to develop its oil block 12, an oil official said on Thursday.

The company won the bid after initial negotiations broke down in May, Sabah Abdul-Kadhim, head of the legal sector at Iraq’s petroleum and contracts licensing directorate, told Reuters.

Last month, a group led by UK-based Premier Oil with Bashneft and Petro Vietnam rejected a government offer to develop the block in Iraq’s 4th energy bidding round. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Sylvia Westall; editing by James Jukwey)

