Iraq VP accuses Qatar of having tried to split his country
CAIRO, June 17 Qatar promoted a plan to split Iraq along sectarian lines, Iraqi Vice President Iyad Allawi said on Saturday, voicing support for the isolation of Doha by some Arab states.
BAGHDAD May 22 Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih will visit Iraq on Monday to discuss the extension of an OPEC-led oil output cut with his counterpart, Iraq oil ministry spokesman Asim Jihad said.
Jihad said the two ministers would discuss how to boost prices and reduce a glut in the global oil market.
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.