BAGHDAD May 22 Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih will visit Iraq on Monday to discuss the extension of an OPEC-led oil output cut with his counterpart, Iraq oil ministry spokesman Asim Jihad said.

Jihad said the two ministers would discuss how to boost prices and reduce a glut in the global oil market.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)