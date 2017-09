(Repeats to add story slug/label for media clients)

ERBIL, Iraq, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Oil exports from northern Iraq to Turkey have restarted after the pipeline was sabotaged earlier this week, the Kurdistan region’s ministry of natural resources said on Saturday.

The flow of crude resumed on Friday following an outage of around nine hours, it said. (Reporting by Isabel Coles; Editing by Pravin Char)