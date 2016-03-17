FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraq halts exports through pipeline to pressure Kurds: Iraq Oil Report
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 17, 2016 / 10:26 PM / a year ago

Iraq halts exports through pipeline to pressure Kurds: Iraq Oil Report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, March 18 (Reuters) - Iraq’s central government has stopped oil exports through the Kurdish region to pressure the local authorities to resume talks about an oil revenue sharing agreement, the Iraq Oil Report said, citing Iraqi Oil Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

Iraq’s state-run North Oil Company has stopped pumping crude produced at fields it operates in the Kirkuk area through a pipeline to Turkey, three sources told Reuters on March 14.

North Oil normally exports 150,000 barrels a day through the pipeline that comes out at the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan.

The pipeline also carries oil produced in the Kurdish region and sold independently from the central government.

Kurdish forces took control of the long-disputed Kirkuk region and its oil fields in June 2014 after the Iraqi army’s northern divisions disintegrated as Islamic State militants overran a third of the country. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.