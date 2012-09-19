FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraq approves $358.8 mln Zubair oilfield contract
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

Iraq approves $358.8 mln Zubair oilfield contract

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Iraq’s cabinet approved a $358.8 million contract with Italy’s SICIM and Dubai-based Drake and Scull to lay pipelines in the southern Zubair oilfield, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

The deal is part of a series of contracts aimed at developing Zubair which officials say should have an output of 1.2 million barrels per day by 2017.

Under the two-year extendable deal, the consortium will lay pipelines to transport crude from oil wells to production facilities, will lay water injection pipelines and will replace old lines in the field, Ali al-Dabbagh said.

The group will also build an 18 km (12 mile) pipeline to carry oil exports from Zubair to a crude storage depot, an Iraqi oil ministry document showed.

OPEC member Iraq aims to double its output over the next three years after decades of neglect of infrastructure due to war and economic sanctions.

Italy’s ENI, U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum Corp and South Korea’s KOGAS signed a 20-year deal with Iraq in 2010 to develop Zubair, whose production is currently at 270,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.