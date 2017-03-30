Iraq oil output falls to 4.464 million bpd as part of OPEC cuts

BAGHDAD, March 30 (Reuters) - Iraq has reduced oil production by more than 300,000 barrels per day to 4.464 million barrels per day (bpd) average so far in March as part of supply cuts decided by OPEC at the end of last year, the state-oil marketer SOMO said on Thursday. The nation's crude exports average so far in March is 3.756 million bpd, including 515,000 bpd exported by the Kurdish region, SOMO director Falah al-Amiri told reporters in Baghdad. Compliance with the supply cuts decided by OPEC is 90 percent, he added. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by David Evans)