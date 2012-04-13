Iraqi Kurdistan calls for release of electoral body head

* Kurdish region says Baghdad disregarding democratic process

* Electoral commission head arrested on graft charges

* Tensions between Iraq’s central and regional government high

By Shamal Aqrawi

ARBIL, Iraq, April 13 (Reuters) - Iraq’s northern autonomous Kurdish region on Friday called for the release of the electoral commission head and another member arrested on corruption charges, saying the move by Baghdad authorities threatened the country’s democratic process.

The central government and Arbil have long-running disputes over political autonomy, oil rights and contested territories and tensions have escalated recently following a clash over oil exports.

The head of the Independent Electoral High Commission (IHEC), Faraj al-Haidari, and member Karim al-Tamimi were arrested on Thursday on charges they had given bonuses to some employees of the body, charges they denied.

Their arrests signalled an apparent move by Baghdad for more government control of independent bodies and a statement by a Kurdish presidency spokesman said it showed the central government was disregarding democratic procedures in Iraq.

“The decision of the authorities in Baghdad to issue a detention order against Faraj al-Haidari and Karim al-Tamimi amounts to a gross violation and dangerous infringement of the political process,” the statement said.

“Such a decision is targeting the independence of the electoral commission... We call (on the authorities) to reconsider the detention order immediately and refrain from persisting in insulting the democratic operation.”

Haidari and other IHEC members were summoned to parliament last July to respond to questions about the bonuses, but a vote of no-confidence against the commission failed to carry.

Concern mounted last January when Iraq’s Shi‘ite Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki won a court ruling to put IHEC and other bodies, including the central bank, under cabinet supervision.

A political crisis then erupted in December, as U.S. troops withdrew, when Maliki’s government moved against two senior Sunni politicians - seeking the arrest of Vice President Tareq al-Hashemi on charges he ran death squads and the removal of Deputy Prime Minister Saleh al-Mutlaq.

Hashemi, who is now abroad, fled to the Kurdish region and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) refused to send him back to Baghdad to stand trial, saying it would be politicised.

Critics say these developments and Maliki’s control of key security ministries in a country where bombings and killings occur daily, suggest the premier is trying to consolidate power and reflect his autocratic tendencies.

Maliki says the charges against Hashemi were brought by the legal system and his supporters say he is adhering to democratic norms, not abusing them.

The crisis in relations between Baghdad and the Kurdish authorities has threatened to scupper Iraq’s fragile coalition government of Shi‘ites, Sunnis and Kurds, which was formed after months of political wrangling following an inconclusive election in 2010.

Ties between the KRG and Baghdad were severely strained last October when U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil said it had signed a deal to develop oilfields in the north, an agreement the central government deemed illegal because it says it has control over the country’s oil exports.

The rift between Arbil and Baghdad widened further this month when the KRG said it was halting oil exports from the region because firms operating there were not being paid by Baghdad.