Traffic unaffected at Iraq's Umm Qasr port after truck bomb

BASRA, Iraq, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Shipping traffic was unaffected by a truck bomb at Iraq’s southern Umm Qasr commodities port on Saturday, a maritime transport official said.

“Shipping movements and unloading operations at Umm Qasr port were not disrupted by the explosion,” Mahdi Askar, an official with the state-run General Company for Maritime Transport told Reuters.

Askar and a provincial official said the blast was caused by a truck bomb. Umm Qasr is near the oil-exporting southern city of Basra. It does not handle crude exports but receives grain shipments and heavy equipment used in the oil industry. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed, Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Alison Williams)