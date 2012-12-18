FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-UPDATE 1-Iraq's President Talabani hospitalised
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-UPDATE 1-Iraq's President Talabani hospitalised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Iraqi President Jalal Talabani, a Kurd who has been a key player in mediating during the country’s political crisis, was hospitalised in Baghdad because of a “health emergency” late Monday night, his office said.

Talabani’s office gave no details, but the elderly leader has been suffering from ill health this year and has received medical treatement overseas several times in last two years.

“A specialized medical team is taking care of him and a report will be issued later,” the statement from the presidential office said.

A veteran of the Kurdish guerrilla movement, Talabani survived wars, exile and in-fighting in northern Iraq to become the country’s first ever Kurdish president a few years after the 2003 invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

Talabani has often negotiated amoung fractious Shi‘ite, Sunni and Kurdish parties in Iraq’s fragile power-sharing government, including during a recent attempt to push a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.