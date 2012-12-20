FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq's Talabani heads to Germany for treatment-office
December 20, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

Iraq's Talabani heads to Germany for treatment-office

Reuters Staff

BAGHDAD, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Iraqi President Jalal Talabani has left a Baghdad hospital and is being transferred to Germany for treatment after suffering a stroke earlier this week, his office said on Thursday.

“Treatment has allowed suitable conditions for his excellency to be transferred outside the country,” the statement said, adding that his health had improved.

The 79-year-old Kurdish statesman, who helped ease tensions among Shi‘ites, Sunnis, and Kurds and in the growing dispute over oil between Baghdad and the country’s autonomous Kurdistan, was admitted to hospital on Monday night.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
