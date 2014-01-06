FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. boosting military sales to Iraq to help fight al Qaeda-White House
January 6, 2014

U.S. boosting military sales to Iraq to help fight al Qaeda-White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that the United States is accelerating its military sales and deliveries to Iraq to help the country fight al Qaeda-linked militants, part of a strategy to isolate the insurgent groups.

The United States is looking to provide additional shipments of Hellfire missiles as early as this spring, White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters in a briefing.

Carney said the United States will provide 10 ScanEagle surveillance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Iraq in upcoming weeks and 48 Raven surveillance UAVs later this year to help Iraq track al Qaeda-affiliated groups.

