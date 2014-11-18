Iraqi security forces enter Baiji refinery - police colonel, state TV

BAGHDAD, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Iraqi security forces entered the country’s largest refinery for the first time on Tuesday after months of battling Islamic State militants who had surrounded it, a police colonel and state television reported.

“The first Iraqi force, the anti-terrorism force called Mosul Battalion, entered Baiji refinery for the first time in five months,” police colonel Saleh Jaber, of the Baiji refinery protection force, told Reuters.

State television flashed news of the advance but did not show footage. Neither account could be immediately independently confirmed. (Reporting by Raheem Salman; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Andrew Heavens)