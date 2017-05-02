DUBAI May 2 Iraq's state-oil marketer SOMO and
Russia's Litasco have set up a joint trading company in Dubai to
market crude, trading sources said, joining other Middle East
producers that buy and sell oil to boost their incomes.
The new venture, LIMA Energy, is establishing a team to work
at the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), the sources said,
adding that it would trade in Iraqi, Russian and other crude.
"LIMA will lift the first cargo of Iraqi crude in May," one
source said.
LIMA is modelled after Oman Trading International which
began as a venture between Oman Oil and Vitol, the
sources said. OTI is now fully owned by Oman Oil and trades
Omani crude, products and LNG.
Up to 10 SOMO members of staff, including its head of
shipping, could be seconded to LIMA, one of the sources said.
Litasco, a unit of Russia's Lukoil which develops
oil fields in southern Iraq, is one of the world's biggest
traders. Iraq is the second-largest producer in the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia.
The Iraqi oil ministry said last month it has agreed with
Litasco to form an oil marketing venture, but did not give
details at the time.
Last week, SOMO sold its first cargo of Basra Light crude
via an auction on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME), which
could become a platform for price discovery. DME is now the
marketplace for most Omani crude sold in Asia.
Other oil producers have set up commodities trading firms.
Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest oil producing company, set up
Aramco Trading in 2012 to market refined products, base oils and
bulk petrochemicals.
SOMO handles exports from areas under control of Iraq's
central government, but not exports from the northern region
that is under Kurdish control. SOMO's average crude exports were
3.756 million barrels per day in March.
