Schlumberger to restart Iraq Rumaila oil operations, official says
November 14, 2013 / 10:51 AM / 4 years ago

Schlumberger to restart Iraq Rumaila oil operations, official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The world’s top oil service company Schlumberger Ltd is expected to resume operations at Iraq’s biggest oilfield next week following violent protests at the company’s camp, a senior Iraqi oil official said on Thursday.

Thamir Ghadhban, chairman of the advisory commission to Iraq’s Council of Ministers, told Reuters the situation at the BP -operated Rumaila oilfield in southern Iraq was now calm and it was safe for Schlumberger to get back to work.

“Schlumberger management is still on the ground and operations are expected to resume next week,” Ghadhban said.

He said there had been no reduction in production and exports during the incident. Rumaila pumps around 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd), more than a third of Iraq’s total output of over 3 million bpd.

