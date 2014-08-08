FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Afren suspends output at Kurdish Barda Rash oilfield
August 8, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Afren suspends output at Kurdish Barda Rash oilfield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - London-listed oil producer Afren has suspended output at its Barda Rash oilfield in Iraqi Kurdistan due to heightened security issues after Islamic State militants advanced closer to the oil-rich region.

“Afren has taken the precautionary step to temporarily suspend operations at the Barda Rash field,” the company said in a statement, adding it was withdrawing all non-essential staff from the field.

The company’s other operations in Kurdistan continued to function normally but Afren said it was closely monitoring events on the ground.

The oil explorer said the suspension of production at Barda Rash was not expected to have a significant impact on the company’s cashflow. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by William Hardy)

