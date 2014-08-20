FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Cameron returns to London from holiday to discuss Islamic State video
August 20, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

UK's Cameron returns to London from holiday to discuss Islamic State video

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron will interrupt his holiday and return to London on Wednesday after a video released by the Islamic State purportedly showed the beheading of a U.S. journalist featuring comments by a man with a British accent.

“If true, the brutal murder of James Foley is shocking and depraved,” a statement from Cameron’s office said.

“He will meet with the Foreign Secretary and senior officials from the Home Office, Foreign Office and the agencies to discuss the situation in Iraq and Syria and the threat posed by ISIL terrorists.”

Reporting by William James, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith

