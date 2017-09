Aug 7 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp said on Thursday it was evacuating staff from the Iraqi Kurdistan region as Islamic State militants pushed into the area.

The company said it has pulled out some expatriate staff in Kurdistan after a safety review. It was not immediately clear if Chevron pulled its entire staff from the oil-rich region.

The move follows staff evacuations by Exxon Mobil Corp and other oil producers in the region. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)