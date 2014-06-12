FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. contractors in Iraq relocated due to security concerns -State Dept
June 12, 2014 / 10:27 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. contractors in Iraq relocated due to security concerns -State Dept

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. contractors associated with U.S. military sales to Iraq are being relocated by their companies due to security concerns, the State Department said on Thursday.

Spokeswoman Jen Psaki declined to say how many contractors were being relocated and their location.

“We can confirm that U.S. citizens, under contract to the Government of Iraq, in support of the U.S. Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program in Iraq, are being temporarily relocated by their companies due to security concerns in the area,” Psaki said in a statement. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler)

