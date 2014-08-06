FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraqi government air strike on Islamic State court kills 60
#Energy
August 6, 2014 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

Iraqi government air strike on Islamic State court kills 60

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Aug 6 (Reuters) - An Iraqi government air strike on a Sharia court set up by Islamic State militants in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul killed 60 people on Wednesday, the office of the prime minister’s military spokesman said.

The Islamic State judge who ran the court was among those killed, the spokesman said. The Sunni militants routinely hand down sentences such as beheadings.

Hospital officials and witnesses said earlier that the air strike had killed 50 people in a makeshift prison set up by the Islamic State, which seized large chunks of Iraq in June.

Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
