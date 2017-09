BAGHDAD, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Islamic State fighters seized control of a town near a dam in northern Iraq on Sunday, witnesses and a Kurdish official said.

The capture of Wana near Mosul Dam came after Sunni militants from the al-Qaeda offshoot seized two other towns and an oil field in their first major defeat of Kurdish forces since sweeping through northern Iraq in June. (Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Janet Lawrence)