FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baghdad halts cargo flights to Kurdish cities
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 10, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

Baghdad halts cargo flights to Kurdish cities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, July 10 (Reuters) - Authorities in Baghdad have halted cargo flights to the Kurdish cities of Arbil and Sulaimaniya, the top aviation official said on Thursday, in an escalating row between the Shi‘ite-led central government and Kurdish leaders.

“At present we stopped the shipment of cargo to both Arbil and Sulaimaniya until further notice,” the head of Iraq’s civil aviation authority Nasser Bandar told Reuters. He said passenger flights were unaffected. (Reporting by Raheem Salman; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.