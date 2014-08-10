FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French foreign minister calls for inclusive Iraqi government
August 10, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

French foreign minister calls for inclusive Iraqi government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Aug 10 (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius urged Iraq’s bickering leaders on Sunday to form an inclusive government capable of countering Islamic State militants advancing through the north of the country.

“Iraq is in need of a wide unity government, and all Iraqis should feel that they are represented in this government, and all Iraqis should feel they are represented to take part in this battle against terrorism,” Fabius told a news conference with his Iraqi counerpart in Baghdad. (Reporting by Raheem Salman; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Catherine Evans)

