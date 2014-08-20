France seeks international meeting to tackle Islamic State -Le Monde

PARIS, Aug 20 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande called on Wednesday for an international conference on ways of tackling Islamic State insurgents who have seized control of territory in Iraq and Syria.

“We can no longer keep to the traditional debate of intervention or non-intervention,” Hollande told Le Monde newspaper in remarks published on Wednesday.

“We have to come up with a global strategy to fight this group, which is structured, has significant financing, very sophisticated weapons and threatens countries like Iraq, Syria and Lebanon,” he said. (Reporting By John Irish; editing by Brian Love)