Iraq's Abadi optimistic on formation of new government
August 25, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

Iraq's Abadi optimistic on formation of new government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Haider al-Abadi said on Monday that talks on forming a new government were constructive and predicted a “clear vision” on a unified administration would emerge within the next two days, state television reported.

Abadi is tasked with forming a power-sharing government that can ease sectarian tensions and counter Islamic State militants who pose the biggest security threat to Iraq since a U.S.-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Michael Georgy, editing by John Stonestreet)

