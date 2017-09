BAGHDAD, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Kurdish peshmerga forces are planning a counter-offensive against Islamic State fighters in northern Iraq after being routed in battles on Sunday, senior Kurdish officials said on Monday.

One of the officials said the Kurds had been overstretched in the region but were now calling in a large number of fighters to hit back against the Sunni militants. (Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Catherine Evans)