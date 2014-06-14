Iran's Rouhani says ready to aid Iraq, nuke deal by July 20 possible

ANKARA, June 14 (Reuters) - Iran stands ready to provide help to Iraq’s government in its fight against Sunni insurgents within the framework of international law, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday, adding that so far Baghdad had not requested assistance.

Rouhani added in a press conference broadcast live on state television that Iran believed it was possible to conclude a comprehensive agreement ending its nuclear dispute with major powers by a July 20 deadline. Remaining differences could be settled through goodwill and flexibility, he said.