August 7, 2014 / 10:28 AM / 3 years ago

Islamic State says captured 15 Iraqi towns, Mosul dam and military base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Islamic State militant group said on Thursday it had captured 15 towns, Iraq’s biggest dam and a military base since launching an offensive against Kurdish fighters in the north of the country over the weekend.

In a statement on a Twitter site, the group also said it would keep pressing ahead with the offensive that has alarmed the Baghdad government and regional powers. Kurdish officials have said they are still in control of Mosul dam. (Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Alison Williams)

