LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki should do more to put sectarian differences aside in his country.

“Prime Minister Maliki and all of Iraqi leaders need to do more to put sectarian differences aside,” Kerry said at a news conference with British Foreign Secretary William Hague. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; editing by Stephen Addison)