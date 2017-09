KIRKUK, Iraq, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Two car bombs killed nine people in the Kurdish-held Iraqi oil city of Kirkuk on Thursday, police and medical sources said.

The explosions near a Shi‘ite mosque holding displaced people came after an offensive launched by Islamic State fighters which has routed Kurdish forces in northern Iraq and caused tens of thousands of people to flee. (Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Alison Williams)