Kurds will take part in talks on new Iraq government - minister
August 18, 2014

Kurds will take part in talks on new Iraq government - minister

BAGHDAD, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Kurdish officials will take part in negotiations on forming a new Iraqi government, the outgoing foreign minister said on Monday, signalling the possibility of improved ties with the central administration.

Hoshiyar Zebari told Reuters a final decision on whether the Kurds will end their suspension of participation in the government would come later. Outgoing Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki had been locked in disputes with the Kurds over budgets and oil.

Zebari said Kurdish forces had pushed out Islamic State fighters and recaptured Iraq’s biggest dam with the support of U.S. air strikes near the facility.

