Iraq Kurds say oil production unaffected by Islamic State onslaught

ARBIL, Iraq, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Oil production from Iraqi Kurdistan remains unaffected by the onslaught by Islamic State militants, the region’s Ministry of Natural Resources said in a statement on Saturday.

“Oil production in the region remains unaffected, and is being delivered to both the domestic and export markets,” the statement said. “Indeed, the (regional government) is expecting that the producing companies will ramp up production in the coming weeks”. (Reporting by Isabel Coles, editing by William Hardy)