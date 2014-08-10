FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kurdish forces seize back two towns from insurgents -Kurdish official
August 10, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

Kurdish forces seize back two towns from insurgents -Kurdish official

BAGHDAD, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Kurdish forces, supported by U.S. air strikes, took back two towns in northern Iraq from Islamic State militants but it will take time to turn the tide of the conflict, a senior Kurdish official told Reuters.

Hoshiyar Zebari said the Kurds had recaptured the towns of Guwair and Makhmur. Asked how long the United States would have to continue airstrikes to help the Kurds defeat the Islamic State, Zebari said: “As President Obama said, there is no time limit.”

U.S. President Barack Obama said on Saturday that it would take some time to tackle Islamic State fighters whose latest push through northern Iraq has rattled the Baghdad government and its Western allies. (Reporting by Michael Georgy; Editing by Catherine Evans)

