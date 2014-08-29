FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lufthansa, Austria resume flights to Arbil in northern Iraq
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

Lufthansa, Austria resume flights to Arbil in northern Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Lufthansa and unit Austrian Airlines are resuming flights to Arbil in northern Iraq, after suspending them earlier this month, the airline said on Friday.

Lufthansa said the city lies outside of the conflict zone controlled by Islamic State.

“According to the most recent assessments, the security situation allows for safe flight operations to Arbil,” it said in a statement.

However, it will continue to avoid Iraqi airspace on transit flights, such as on routes to the Middle East or Asia.

Lufthansa flies from Frankfurt to Arbil twice a week, while Austrian operates a daily flight from Vienna. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.