Lufthansa says to avoid Iraqi air space for two days
#Industrials
August 1, 2014 / 8:36 PM / 3 years ago

Lufthansa says to avoid Iraqi air space for two days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa said on Friday it had decided not to fly over Iraq until and including Sunday, effective immediately.

The airline said, based on its own evaluations, there was currently no danger in flying over Iraq, or for Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines flights to the northern city of Arbil.

“Nevertheless and as a precautionary measure the Lufthansa Group has decided to avoid Iraqi air space effective immediately and including Sunday,” the company said in a statement.

Lufthansa added that normally it operates two flights a week to Arbil and its Austrian Airlines unit operates a daily flight.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has restricted U.S. airlines from flying at or below 30,000 feet (9,100 m) over Iraq, citing a “potentially hazardous situation created by the armed conflict” there. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
