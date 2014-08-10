FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pro-Maliki Shi'ite militias step up Baghdad patrols after his speech
#Energy
August 10, 2014

Pro-Maliki Shi'ite militias step up Baghdad patrols after his speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Shi‘ite militia forces loyal to Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki stepped up patrols around Baghdad on Sunday night after he delivered a tough televised speech indicating he would not cave in to pressure to drop a bid for a third term.

Political deadlock has prevented Iraqi politicians from uniting Iraqis against Islamic State militants whose advance in the north has rattled the Baghdad government and its Western allies. (Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Sandra Maler)

