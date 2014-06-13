FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 3 years ago

Obama: U.S. is reviewing its options to help Iraq fight insurgency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Friday said the United States is reviewing other options to help assist Iraq deal with an insurgency but that any U.S. action would need to be accompanied by efforts from Iraqi leaders and other neighboring countries.

The threat by militants from the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, or ISIL, in Iraq poses a danger to the people of Iraq and also, potentially Americans, Obama said in a statement to reporters at the White House. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Writing by Susan Heavey)

