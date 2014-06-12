FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says Baiji oil refinery remains in control of Iraq government
June 12, 2014 / 6:27 PM / 3 years ago

White House says Baiji oil refinery remains in control of Iraq government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that Iraq’s largest oil refinery in the northern town of Baiji remained in control of the government of Iraq despite advances in the region by militants with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

“We understand that that oil refinery remains in control of the government of Iraq but I don’t have any other additional information about that issue,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters in a daily briefing. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech)

