Iraq's biggest oil refinery shut down, foreign staff evacuated

TIKRIT, Iraq, June 17 (Reuters) - Iraq’s biggest oil refinery, Baiji, has been shut down and its foreign staff evacuated, refinery officials said on Tuesday, adding that local staff remain in place and the military is still in control of the facility.

Militants from an al Qaeda splinter group who seized Iraq’s second-biggest city of Mosul last week have advanced into the oil refinery town of Baiji and surrounded the refinery.

The refinery shut down overnight, the sources said.