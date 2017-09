BAGHDAD, July 11 (Reuters) - Kurdish peshmerga forces took control of two oilfields near Kirkuk on Friday, expelling Arab workers and replacing them with Kurdish personnel, the oil ministry in Baghdad and sources in the Northern Oil Company said.

They said Kurds took over production facilities at Bai Hassan and Kirkuk oilfields early on Friday. (Reporting by Raheem Salman; Editing by Louise Ireland)