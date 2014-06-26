Iraq presidency convenes parliament in first step to form new government

BAGHDAD, June 26 (Reuters) - Iraq’s presidency issued a decree on Thursday for a parliament session on July 1, state television said, starting the process of forming a new government amid an insurgency that threatens the country’s unity.

Vice President Khudair al-Khuzai, who is acting president and a close ally of Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, announced the session would be held.

Three months after elections, a chorus of Iraqi and international voices have called for the government formation process to be started. (Reporting by Oliver Holmes; editing by John Stonestreet)