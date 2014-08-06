Maliki warns against interference in forming of new Iraq government

BAGHDAD Aug 6 (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, who is under mounting pressure to give up his bid for a third term in office, said on Wednesday that any unconstitutional attempt to form a new government would open “the gates of hell” in the country.

In his weekly address to the nation, Maliki also said he rejected any outside interference in the process, an apparent reference to regional power broker Tehran, which Iranian officials have said believes Maliki can no longer hold his country together. (Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)