BAGHDAD, June 18 (Reuters) - Iraq Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki called on Wednesday for his country’s tribes to renounce Sunni militants who have taken major cities in a week-long offensive.

“I call upon the tribes to renounce those who are killers and criminals who represent foreign agendas,” he said in a televised speech. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Andrew Heavens)