Turkish trucks en route to northern Iraq can go via Iran - minister
August 8, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 3 years ago

Turkish trucks en route to northern Iraq can go via Iran - minister

ANKARA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Iran has given permission for Turkish trucks travelling to northern Iraq to pass through Iran due to the advance of Islamic State militants in the region, Iranian Trade Minister Mohammad Reza Nematzadeh said on Friday.

The violence in Iraq has slowed trade with one of Turkey’s largest export markets. Nematzadeh said Iran had agreed to the move following a request from Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

