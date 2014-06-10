UN chief "gravely concerned" by situation in Iraq's Mosul

UNITED NATIONS, June 10 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is “gravely concerned” by the serious deterioration of the security situation in Iraq’s second largest city Mosul, his spokesman said, where Sunni Islamist insurgents seized control early on Tuesday.

“The Secretary-General urges all political leaders to show national unity against the threats facing Iraq, which can only be addressed on the basis of the Constitution and within the democratic political process,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

He said United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq stands ready to support these efforts. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Louis Charbonneau; Editing by James Dalgleish)